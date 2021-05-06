Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

