Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.260 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 171,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,959. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KIM. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

