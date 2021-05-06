Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of KXSCF stock traded down $8.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

