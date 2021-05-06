Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DNB Markets started coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Kingfisher has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.25.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

