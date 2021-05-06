Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23).

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

KINS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.64 million, a P/E ratio of -141.14 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.32 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -17.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.