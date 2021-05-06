KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

KLA has increased its dividend by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $316.12. 48,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA has a 1 year low of $158.46 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.59.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

