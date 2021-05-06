KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.47 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $175.68 and a 52-week high of $263.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

