Klingman & Associates LLC Invests $233,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.