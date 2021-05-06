Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 883.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $276,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.32 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

