Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.65 ($13.71).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

ETR KCO opened at €11.29 ($13.28) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a 52-week high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €10.74 and a 200-day moving average of €8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -110.20.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

