KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%. On average, analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KNOP opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $629.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.28. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNOP shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

