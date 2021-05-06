Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kohl’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strategic framework introduced in October 2020. The strategic plan focuses on four key areas — driving top-line growth, expanding operating margin, implementing disciplined capital management and undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Moreover, the company has been benefiting from its growing digital business for a while now. Notably, digital sales soared 22% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, Kohl’s strong brand portfolio and solid partnerships are diving growth. However, the company has been witnessing year-over-year decline in the top line for the past few quarters. Total revenues declined 10.1% in the fiscal fourth quarter. Apart from this, the company is grappling with soft margins.”

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.65.

NYSE KSS opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Kohl’s by 85.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 351,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

