Kryll One Day Volume Reaches $230,816.00 (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and approximately $230,816.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00084000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.53 or 0.00807389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00103055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,069.29 or 0.09024568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.