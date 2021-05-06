L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after purchasing an additional 359,224 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $217.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,055. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $217.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

