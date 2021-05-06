La-Z-Boy Incorporated to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

La-Z-Boy has decreased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

LZB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

