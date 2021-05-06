Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Jean-Luc Belingard Sells 2,600 Shares

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.11. The company has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $155.19 and a 52-week high of $277.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.