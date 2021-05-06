Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Lake Shore Bancorp stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Lake Shore Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for small to medium sized businesses.

