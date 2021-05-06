Lancashire’s (LCSHF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lancashire from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lancashire in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

LCSHF opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

