Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

LARK stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.47. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

