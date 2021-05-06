Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.84 million.

NYSE LCI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,966. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

