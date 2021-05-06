Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.06) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lantern Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($1.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05).

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03.

LTRN stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 27.58 and a quick ratio of 27.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the first quarter worth $36,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lantern Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

