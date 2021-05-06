Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther Sells 932 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LSCC stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.15, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

