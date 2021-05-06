Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LAZY. Truist started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 2.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.