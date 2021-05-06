Lead Wallet Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $469,322.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00272392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01167230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.79 or 0.00766902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,178.74 or 1.00011582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet.

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

