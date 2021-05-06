Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,994,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

