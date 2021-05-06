Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.88. 56,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,486. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $84.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.