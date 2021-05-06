Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its 200 day moving average is $161.09. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $183.73.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.