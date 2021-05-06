Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. 217,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,748,707. Halliburton has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

