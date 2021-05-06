Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.19 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $104.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -289.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

