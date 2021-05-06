Legacy Bridge LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CII. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

