Legacy Bridge LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.04 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

