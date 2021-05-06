Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.43, with a volume of 12087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

