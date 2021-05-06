Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas Sells 99,706 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 99,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,013,115.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,199.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,421 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

