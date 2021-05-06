Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 59,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 750,238 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $67.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of -79.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

