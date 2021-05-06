Lightspeed POS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,646 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,192% compared to the typical volume of 437 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 146.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,176,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $12,241,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Lightspeed POS by 48.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,257. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -75.23. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.01.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

