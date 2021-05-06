Lightstreams Trading Up 53.5% Over Last Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $757,154.53 and approximately $2,425.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,114,523 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

