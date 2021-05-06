LikeCoin (LIKE) Market Capitalization Hits $16.88 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $16.88 million and $23,041.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00083358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00806976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00102033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.15 or 0.08939213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,032,505,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,828,511 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

