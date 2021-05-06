Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $180.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $81.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.