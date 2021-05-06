Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) PT Raised to $140.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $132.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.