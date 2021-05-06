Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNC stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 49,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $67.37.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.