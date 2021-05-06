Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 129 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI stock opened at $93.63 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

