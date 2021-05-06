Lindbrook Capital LLC Decreases Position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.82.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.