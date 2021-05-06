Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $135.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $84.36 and a one year high of $140.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.56 and its 200 day moving average is $123.39.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.