Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $60,000 in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,999,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,770,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,097,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HYFM. Truist lifted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

HYFM stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.84. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

