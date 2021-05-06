Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,469 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.47 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.