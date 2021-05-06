Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $47,784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $6,901,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $5,371,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,185,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of RBLX opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.65.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

