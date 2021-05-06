Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Linde by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $291.61 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

