Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.95 or 0.00033928 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $52.91 million and $4.23 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,792,572 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.