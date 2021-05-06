Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $133,607.04 and $138.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,560.23 or 1.00236161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00045740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.37 or 0.00193827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

