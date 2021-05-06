LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,215 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $18,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

RAMP stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.89. 7,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

